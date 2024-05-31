Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Another 20 families relocated to liberated Lachin

Great Return: Another 20 families relocated to liberated Lachin

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, another 20 families (68 people) were relocated to the country’s liberated Lachin city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Lachin residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Lachin city has reached 513, comprising 1,906 individuals.

