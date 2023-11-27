Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Azerbaijan continues to relocate former IDPs to liberated Fuzuli

  • Politics
Azerbaijan has sent 106 people (25 families) from Baku to the liberated city of Fuzuli in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports. 

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 308 families (1,106 people) have so far been resettled in the village.


News.Az 

