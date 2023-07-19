Great Return: Azerbaijan marks one year since resettlement of first group of former IDPs to liberated Aghali village

A Great Return to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation began on this day last year, the first group of former IDPs was relocated to the village of Aghali, built on the basis of the concept of a "smart village" in the Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

Two months before that, on May 27, the opening ceremony of the first stage of the “smart village” project took place in Agahali with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Modern urban planning standards have been applied in the village of Aghali. Factors such as "smart" street lighting, construction of warm and cold-resistant ecological houses, household waste management, and installation of solar panels are integral parts of this concept.

It was on this day last year that people who had lived for almost 30 years with homesickness returned to their native lands and found happiness again.

In order to ensure access to public services and improve the well-being of people in the village, the services of "ASAN", "DOST", the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA), the State Center for Agrarian Development are provided. There is also a school, kindergarten, medical center, and catering facilities, the presence of which contributes to a comfortable and trouble-free residence.

Until now, a total of 86 families (420 people) have been resettled in the village of Aghali. Currently, the renovation of houses built in rural areas continues, and after its completion, another relocation of families will be carried out.

As many as 200 houses have been built in Aghali. Their energy needs are met exclusively by alternative energy sources designed for more comfortable and safe living.

Residents of Aghali feel the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. A clear proof of this is that after the first stage of the resettlement of former IDPs to Aghali, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited this village again on October 19, 2022, where they got acquainted with the condition of residents and the general situation.

With the relocation of the first group of former IDPs to the village of Aghali on July 19 last year, the implementation of the resettlement process, carried out in four stages, was launched. In the first stage, more than 40 families were relocated to Aghali. This is once again an indicator of the strength and power of Azerbaijan.

The demining operations were conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories a little more than 1 year after the war. In the territory where the infrastructure was completely destroyed by Armenia, life has been revived. Not every state could have coped with such a difficult task, but Azerbaijan has, and this is an undeniable success.

The restoration of the liberated territories in a short period of time, after which the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was ensured, and the return to the homeland of residents who had to live in the status of internally displaced persons for almost 30 years, was declared one of the main priorities.

About 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion) of funds were allocated from the state budget in 2021-2022, which were directed to the accelerated continuation of restoration and construction work.

In order to safely carry out construction work in liberated cities and districts, the process of mine clearance in these territories is carried out quickly. Foremost, work is underway to clear the areas through which communications pass.

Large infrastructure projects were implemented in the liberated territories in a short time. This is especially evident in the construction of roads, tunnels, bridges, laying electricity, water pipes, the construction of small hydroelectric power plants, reservoirs, sanatorium-resort centers, military units.

Following the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of former IDPs to their native lands.

