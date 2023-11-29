Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 17 more families to Lachin city

Azerbaijan has today launched another stage of relocating residents to the city of Lachin sending a group of 63 people (17 families), News.Az reports. 

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 363 families (1389 people) have so far been resettled in the city.

