Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 20 more families to liberated Lachin city

Azerbaijan has today relocated a group of residents to the city of Lachin, sending 86 people (20 families), News.Az reports.

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Lachin has reached 383, comprising 1,475 individuals.

