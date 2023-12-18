Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 22 more families to liberated Fuzuli city
Azerbaijan has today sent 94 people (22 families) from Baku to the city of Fuzuli in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports.
This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.
With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 380, comprising 1,392 individuals.