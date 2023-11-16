Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 25 families to Lachin’s Zabukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another group of former IDPs has been relocated to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district.

On November 16, another group of residents was sent to Zabukh village from Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku city, News.Az reports.

At this stage, 25 more families - 94 people - are being resettled to Lachin city.

As of today, 46 families or 188 people will be permanently resettled in Zabukh village.

The Azerbaijani army took full control of Lachin city along with the adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages on August 25, 2022.

News.Az