Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 25 more families to liberated Fuzuli

Azerbaijan has sent 112 people (25 families) from Baku to the liberated city of Fuzuli in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 358 families (1,298 people) have so far been resettled in the village.

