Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 25 more families to liberated Lachin city
- 28 Dec 2023 05:24
Azerbaijan has today sent 80 people (25 families) from Baku to the city of Lachin in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports.
This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.
With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 408, comprising 1,555 individuals.