Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 26 more families to liberated Lachin city

Azerbaijan has relocated another 26 families consisting of 96 people to Lachin city.

On October 16, another group of former IDPs was sent to the city of Lachin from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh district of Baku, News.Az reports.

The resettlement of former IDPs in the restored city of Lachin continues under presidential instructions.

The resettled families will settle in the houses they once lived in Lachin, which were restored after the end of the occupation.

Thus, 272 families - 1,052 people - will be permanently settled in Lachin.

