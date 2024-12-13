Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 27 more families to liberated Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another 27 families (152 people) were relocated to the Ballija village in the country’s liberated Khojaly district on Friday as part of the Great Return State Program, News.Az reports.

Renovation work is currently underway for 192 individual residential houses in the Ballija village. The renovation will take place in two phases, with 82 houses being renovated in the first phase and 110 houses in the second phase.The village is now fully equipped with essential services, including water, gas, electricity, and internet. Key infrastructure projects have also been completed, including buildings for a medical and police station, a secondary school with a capacity for 200 students, and a kindergarten with 35 beds.Around 30,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also consists of workers from local state institutions and specialists employed in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az