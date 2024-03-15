Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 35 more families to liberated Fuzuli city
15 Mar 2024
Azerbaijan has today relocated 153 more people (35 families) to the city of Fuzuli liberated from Armenia’s occupation.
This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.
With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 562, comprising 2,120 individuals.