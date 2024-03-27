Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 35 more families to liberated Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan initiated Wednesday another phase of the relocation process, transferring 134 individuals (35 families) to the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 631, comprising 2,379 individuals.

