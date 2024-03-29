Great Return: Azerbaijan resettles 35 more families in liberated Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan initiated Friday another phase of the relocation process, transferring 35 families (138 individuals) to the liberated Fuzuli city, News.Az reports.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 666, comprising 2,517 individuals.

