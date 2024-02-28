Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Several more families relocated to liberated Lachin city presented with house keys

Great Return: Several more families relocated to liberated Lachin city presented with house keys

Another 24 families (89 people), relocated to the city of Lachin under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur economic region, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as well as employees of Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangazur Economic District, "Lachin Abadlig Xidmeti" OJSC and other persons.

A total of 451 families (1705 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

