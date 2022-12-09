‘Great Return’ to liberated Azerbaijani territories is of particular importance: PM Asadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is of particular importance, the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking during the discussions on the 2023 state budget at a parliamentary session, PM Asadov recalled that the State Program on the “Great Return” has already been approved.

He noted that after Azerbaijan’s victory, the state adopted the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" program.

“The "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" program is going to ensure the maintenance of sustainable growth of the country’s economy. For Azerbaijan, each of the five National Priorities of the country's socio-economic development for the next decade is important. But the 'Great Return' to the liberated territories is particularly important,” the premier added.

