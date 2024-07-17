Greece aims to finalize F-35 jet deal with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece is seeking to sign a final deal for 20 F-35 jets before the US elections in November, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Following parliamentary approval on June 28, the National Security Council approved the purchase on Tuesday and authorized the Defense Ministry’s General Directorate of Equipment and Investments to proceed with negotiations with the US before the elections, as reported by public broadcaster ERT.If the deal is finalized before the elections, the first jets will be delivered in 2028 but will remain in the US for training purposes. The jets will then be permanently based at Andravida Air Base in the northwest part of the Peloponnese Peninsula starting in 2030.A team of US experts is expected to arrive to inspect the base.ERT said the $3.47 billion deal would include initial technical support, training pilots and engineers and simulators which would be set up at the base, apart from the 20 jets.The Council approved the purchase of four S-100 unmanned helicopters, to be based on FDI-type frigates, which the country expects to be delivered soon from France.​​​​​​​

News.Az