Greece names new envoy to Azerbaijan

Nicolaos D. Kanellos has been appointed the new Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Greece in Baku told Trend Aug. 24.

In this position he succeeds Dimitrios Tsoungas, who completed his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in July.

Prior to the new appointment, Kanellos headed the diplomatic mission of Greece in Vietnam.

