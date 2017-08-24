Yandex metrika counter

Greece names new envoy to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Greece names new envoy to Azerbaijan

Nicolaos D. Kanellos has been appointed the new Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Greece in Baku told Trend Aug. 24.

In this position he succeeds Dimitrios Tsoungas, who completed his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in July.

Prior to the new appointment, Kanellos headed the diplomatic mission of Greece in Vietnam. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      