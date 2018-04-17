Greece refuses to extradite terror suspect to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Burak Agarmis was arrested in Athens in November 2017 along with 8 other alleged members of far-left terror group.

A Greek court on Tuesday rejected Turkey's demand to extradite a suspected member of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), according to Greek ANA-MPA news agency.

Burak Agarmis was arrested in Athens in November 2017 along with eight other alleged DHKP-C members. They have been accused of being a member of a terrorist organization, being in possession of explosives, a firearm and forged documents.

Before the Court of Appeal in Larissa pronounced its ruling, the prosecution had argued that Agarmis should not be extradited because "Turkey's position regarding human rights is not good".

This marks the sixth such decision in which a Greek court rejects a request from Ankara to extradite suspected DHKP-C members.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara which martyred a Turkish security guard.

The far-left group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union.

News.Az

News.Az