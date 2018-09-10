Greece returns 2 Turkish soldiers at border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish soldiers were held when they crossed over to Greek side by mistake while trying to stop migrants, Anadoly Agency reports.

Greece allowed two Turkish soldiers to return after they were held, when they crossed over to the Greek side of the border by mistake on Sunday, the Chief of General Staff said in a statement.

The statement said the two soldiers were chasing irregular migrants when they crossed the border by mistake.

The soldiers were held by Greek patrol units at around 11 a.m. (GMT0800), the statement said.

It added the two soldiers were returned to Turkey at around 6.30 p.m. (GMT1530) after the Turkish side held talks with the Greek authorities.

