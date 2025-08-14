Greece, Spain, and Portugal battle wildfires as EU boosts support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters in Greece, Spain, and Portugal are racing to contain wildfires as calmer winds allow aerial water drops to focus on existing fire zones. Despite temporary relief, much of southern Europe remains at high risk due to ongoing hot and dry conditions.

In Spain, a 37-year-old volunteer firefighter died this week from severe burns north of Madrid, marking the third reported wildfire-related death in the country. Thousands have been evacuated from affected areas and are unable to return home, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

In Greece, authorities reported that a major fire near the southern port city of Patras has been contained on the outskirts of urban areas. Three arrests have been made in connection with the blaze, which may have been deliberately set.

The European Union’s civil protection agency has stepped up cross-border aid, sending firefighting planes and helicopters to Greece, Spain, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Albania. This summer’s wildfire season has already matched the total number of EU activations for all of 2024, highlighting the growing threat of catastrophic fires in the region.

News.Az