Greece supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict, says envoy

Greece supports Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, APA cited Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan Dimitrios Tsoungas as saying on Friday.

Greece favors efforts to resolve conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, the ambassador noted.

“Greece can not act otherwise in support of Azerbaijan. The Greeks are also experiencing a similar problem in Cyprus. This conflict has being continued for over 40 years. I wish your country patience in this issue,” Tsoungas said.

News.Az