Greece's main opposition party pushes for recognition of Palestinian state

Greece’s main opposition SYRIZA party said Monday that it is pressing the government to recognize the state of Palestine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“We must take a history lesson from the friendship between the Greek people and the Palestinian people, starting with (former Greek Prime Minister) Andreas Papandreou and (former Palestinian President) Yasser Arafat, and today bring it back to the forefront of our foreign policy. Because if not now, when? What is the best time to finally recognize the Palestinian state, to follow the example of Spain, Ireland and Norway?” said the party’s leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, speaking to the radio station Sto Kokkino.Speaking about his visit to the West Bank, during which he met with senior Palestinian officials as well as common people, he said he was presented a briefing and visuals showing the destruction in Gaza by Israel.“So what was supposed to be Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas has now become a bloodbath, a massacre with no end in sight,” Kasselakis said, adding "the Western world, Europe, Greece cannot tolerate anymore what is happening in Gaza.”"Europe must have an opinion. It cannot follow America's example in all its negotiations with Israel and Palestine and the Arab countries. Europe must have a point of view, and that point of view and activity must be in favor of peace," he added.

