Greek city of Thessaloniki hosts event on "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani diaspora"

An event entitled "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Diaspora” marking the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Greece and the “GALA” Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship Society, has been held in Thessaloniki, Greece, News.Az reports.

The event held as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani community residing in the Thessaloniki-Macedonia region of Greece.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the “GALA” Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship Society Rashid Mammadov highlighted the historic and unparalleled services of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, providing insight into the events and meetings held by the Society throughout the year.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov underlined that the establishment of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, as well as the formation of the Azerbaijani diaspora, is associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The diplomat emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s wise policy is being successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, saying that under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army crushed the enemy in the 44-day Patriotic War and restored the country’s territorial integrity.

Turkish Consulate General in Thessaloniki Serkan Gedik was also present in the event.

News.Az