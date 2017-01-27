Greek court denies Turkey's extradition of FETÖ coup soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Greek Supreme Court has denied Turkey's extradition request for eight fugitive soldiers who fled the country following the July 15 failed coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Report informs referring to the Habertürk that after the failed coup attempt in Turkey, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece on a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis (Dedeağaç).

Ankara has formally requested from Greece the extradition of the alleged FETÖ members behind the coup attempt.

