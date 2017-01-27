Yandex metrika counter

Greek court denies Turkey's extradition of FETÖ coup soldiers

  • World
  • Share
Greek court denies Turkey's extradition of FETÖ coup soldiers

The Greek Supreme Court has denied Turkey's extradition request for eight fugitive soldiers who fled the country following the July 15 failed coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Report informs referring to the Habertürk that after the failed coup attempt in Turkey, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece on a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis (Dedeağaç).

Ankara has formally requested from Greece the extradition of the alleged FETÖ members behind the coup attempt.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      