Green energy from Karabakh will be supplied to Absheron: Azerbaijani deputy minister

“Green energy” to be produced in Karabakh in accordance with the joint project of Azerbaijan and bp will be supplied to Absheron Peninsula, the country’s deputy minister of energy Elnur Soltanov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the “Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as engines of post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation,” News.Az reports.

The deputy minister said that the number of such projects is expected to increase.

“By increasing renewable energy production, Azerbaijan can export energy to other countries in the future,” Soltanov added.

News.Az