Green energy offers new opportunities to Azerbaijan and China (OPINION)

China Daily, an English-language daily newspaper, has published an article entitled “Green energy offers new opportunities to Azerbaijan and China.” News.Az reprints the article by Seymur Mammadov, a journalist based in Azerbaijan.



To strengthen relations and partnership, Azerbaijan and China have demonstrated significant interest in further developing and deepening ties. Recently, this aspiration has gained new momentum in light of the visit to China by Hikmet Hajiyev, a senior adviser to the president of Azerbaijan. During his visit, he gave detailed interviews to Chinese media outlets, highlighting the key aspects and prospects of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who has embarked on his fifth term in office, has identified the development of relations with China as one of the leading priorities of national foreign policy. Azerbaijan, valuing historically established friendly ties with China, sees it not only as an important strategic partner but also as a source of knowledge, technologies, and experience. In this context, special attention is paid not only to strengthening political and economic ties but also to cooperation in the fields of technology, digitalization, and sustainable development, Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijan is eager to further deepen cooperation with China, especially in the Belt and Road Initiative, a global project aimed at stimulating economic development and strengthening ties between countries. Specifically, emphasis is placed on Azerbaijan's participation in the Middle Corridor of this initiative, which can act as a strategic bridge between China and the European Union, contributing to the boosting of trade, economic, and cultural ties.

The main fields of interaction between China and Azerbaijan

The key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China span a broad range of economic and technological aspects, emphasizing the significance and depth of relations between these countries. The primary fields of collaboration include the development of trade relations, attracting investments, joint efforts in the energy sector, and the implementation of ambitious projects in the realm of advanced technologies. One of the critical tasks is to stimulate the development of the electric vehicle industry and the production of equipment for utilizing renewable energy sources, which opens new prospects for economic growth and reducing the carbon footprint.

Hajiyev highlighted the strategic importance of attracting Chinese companies to participate in Azerbaijan's economy. The country's authorities are ready to offer attractive conditions for establishing production capacities within Azerbaijan, which not only fosters the development of the local industry but also strengthens economic ties between the two states. This proposal acts as an invitation to profound and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at achieving common goals in sustainable development and innovation.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in key areas such as trade and investments lays the foundation for broader international interaction, contributing to the development of the global economy. The energy sector, especially the development and application of technologies for renewable energy sources, represents another significant aspect of ties, enhancing energy security and reducing environmental impact. Ambitious projects in advanced technologies, including the development of the electric vehicle industry, open new opportunities for innovation and technological progress, facilitating the transition to more sustainable and efficient methods of energy production and consumption.

China - a valuable partner in "green" projects

The holding of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan presents the country with unique challenges and significant opportunities to demonstrate leadership in addressing global climate challenges. As a fossil fuel-exporting country, Azerbaijan is also committed to transitioning to sustainable energy sources and achieving sustainable development goals, both nationally and internationally.