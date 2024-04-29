Green era in free lands – ANALYSIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Azerbaijan, the conversion of organic materials such as agricultural leftovers and forest debris into biomass for bioenergy power stations is heralding a new era of sustainable energy production. By transforming these natural byproducts into sources of heat and electricity, Azerbaijan not only reduces carbon emissions but also fosters sustainable waste management practices. The burgeoning bioenergy sector holds promise for energy independence, job creation, and the attraction of technological advancements and investments.

Transitioning to renewable energy is a meticulous, long-term endeavor that demands substantial financial commitment and strategic planning. In its quest to diminish reliance on conventional fossil fuels, Azerbaijan is broadening its energy mix with eco-friendly alternatives.

Since 2020, Azerbaijan has forged key partnerships with major energy firms including Masdar, ACWA Power, and BP, among others, enhancing its bioenergy capabilities to 380 MW and enriching its renewable energy portfolio.

In a recent dialogue with news.az, Vugar Bayramov, a parliamentarian and economist, highlighted the renewable energy prospects of regions recently reclaimed from occupation. He outlined the potential for solar, wind, and hydroelectric power generation, particularly in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur areas, now designated as a Green Energy Zone. This initiative aims to predominantly power these territories with renewable sources, offering fresh prospects for development.

Bayramov also shed light on Azerbaijan's substantial energy reserves and its robust potential in renewable energy, estimated to be as high as 27 GW, including significant contributions from wind, solar, and hydro sources.

With land-based technical potential for renewable energy reaching 135,000 GW and marine potential at 157,000 GW, Azerbaijan is emerging as a regional leader in attracting green energy investments. In 2023, the nation produced 29.3 billion kW of electricity, with renewable sources showing marked increases. The first quarter of 2024 saw a 6.7-fold increase in solar energy production alone, underscoring the impact of real investment.

Highlighting the strategic importance of foreign investment, Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan's investment appeal is robust, especially with significant backing from Gulf countries. He emphasized the considerable green energy potential of the liberated territories, with substantial resources in areas such as Zangilan and Karabakh, making them attractive investment opportunities.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is strengthening its green energy alliances not just with Gulf states but also with entities like BP and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. A pivotal agreement with BP aims to bolster alternative energy production in Eastern Zangezur.

Bayramov also mentioned international interest from various countries and institutions like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan in December 2022 to support the electric power sector, including initiatives in green hydrogen production. The World Bank's involvement through a technical assistance project in Azerbaijan aims to enhance the share of renewable energy, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainable energy solutions across the globe.

Eldeniz Amirov, an economist, has underscored the varied developmental opportunities in Azerbaijan's recently liberated territories, which span agriculture, tourism, processing industries, and alternative energy. To date, approximately $12 billion has been earmarked for these sectors, with $8 billion already spent, primarily on infrastructure, resettlement of populations, and fostering new businesses.

Amirov suggests that the realization of foreign investment projects in these regions is contingent on the establishment of a peace treaty, which he believes would greatly enhance investor confidence and stimulate further investments. Despite this, significant investments have already been made.

In the realm of alternative energy, Azerbaijan has attracted interest from Asian and Gulf nations. Notable developments include agreements with Hungary and Romania to facilitate the transportation of alternative energy from Azerbaijan, with participation from various East Asian countries expected to further energize this sector.

Economist Emin Garibli points out Azerbaijan's strategic geographical advantage near the European market. The nation has existing agreements with the UAE for constructing power stations in Neftchala and Salyan. In territories liberated from occupation, there is a concentrated effort on water-hydroelectric power stations, with several already operational. BP has also finalized plans to construct a power station in the Jabrayil district after completing its assessments. The abundant solar energy potential and significant water reserves, constituting 25% of the nation’s total, render Karabakh an attractive location for green energy investments. Garibli anticipates further sector growth, supported by extensive credit incentives.

Moreover, recent agreements with major global players like Masdar, ACWA Power, and BP, for projects totaling over 28 gigawatts, affirm Azerbaijan’s commitment to a sustainable future.

A report from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) titled “Low-Carbon Hydrogen Economy Market Study,” positions Azerbaijan as a viable player in the green hydrogen market and highlights its strategic regional role. The report aligns with Azerbaijan's goals under the Paris Agreement, aiming to increase renewable energy's share to 24% by 2026 and 30% by 2030, while also committing to a reduction in CO2 emissions. These initiatives reflect Azerbaijan’s dedication to developing its green energy infrastructure.

News.Az