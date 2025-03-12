Greenland's center-right opposition wins general election

Voters lining up to cast their ballots in parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 11, 2025. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Greenland's center-right opposition has emerged victorious in the general election, according to near-complete results, in a vote largely influenced by US President Donald Trump's controversial pledge to take over Denmark's autonomous territory.

With more than 90% of Tuesday's ballots counted, the Demokraatit party - which favours a gradual approach to independence - is getting nearly 30% of the vote, election officials say, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Naleraq, another opposition party which wants to immediately kick-off divorce proceedings from Copenhagen and have closer ties with the US, is polling second with about 25%.

Prime Minister Mute B Egede's Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) - also a pro-independence party - is third with over 21%.

Greenland - the world's biggest island, between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans - has been controlled by Denmark, nearly 3,000km (1,860 miles) away, for about 300 years. Greenland governs its own domestic affairs, but decisions on foreign and defence policy are made in Copenhagen.

About 44,000 Greenlanders out of a population of 57,000 were eligible to cast their votes to elect 31 MPs, as well as the local government. Six parties were on the ballot. The Siumut party - Egede's partner in a current left-wing governing coalition, is polling in the fourth place with nearly 15% of the vote. The other two parties are far behind, with Atassut on 7%, and Qulleq on just over 1%. The voting took place at 72 polling stations scattered across the vast island. Greenland's strategic location and untapped mineral resources have caught Trump's eye. He first floated the idea of buying the island during his first term in 2019. Since taking office again in January, Trump has reiterated his intention to acquire the territory. "We need Greenland for national security. One way or the other we're gonna get it," he said during his address to the US Congress last week. Greenland and Denmark's leaders have repeatedly rebuffed his demands. Egede has made clear that Greenland is not for sale, and deserves to be "treated with respect".

News.Az