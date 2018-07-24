Grenades and rounds found in Armenian cemetery

+ ↺ − 16 px

An arms cache has been found in Geghanist village's cemetery, the press office of the Armenian emergency ministry said.

The police of Masis, Ararat province, was informed about the arms on July 23 at 15:27.

One firefighter unit of the emergency ministry and a mine clearance specialists' team was sent on the site. Rescuers surrounded the area before the arrival of the civil defense team, ARKA reported.

Grenades and rounds were found there. The armament was given to the mine clearance specialists' team.

News.Az

News.Az