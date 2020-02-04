Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second year in a row.

She was nominated by two lawmakers from Sweden, Jens Holm, and Hakan Svenneling, The Associated Press reported.



The two lawmakers said the 17-year-old "has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis," adding that "action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace."



Thunberg, whose "Fridays for Future" movement has helped spark similar youth-led climate demonstrations across the globe, was first nominated for the honor last year by a group of Norwegian Parliament members. Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

