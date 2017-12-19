Groundbreaking ceremony of Astrakhan business center held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intensive trade ties between Astrakhan and Azerbaijan began 450 years ago.

Governor of the Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, took part in the ceremony of laying a memorial capsule on the site of construction of the future Astrakhan business center in Baku, according to the official website of the Astrakhan region.

The appearance of this center will increase the supply of Russian goods to the Azerbaijani market, the press service of the governor said.

Governor Alexander Zhilkin said at the opening ceremony that the construction of the Astrakhan business center in Baku, where the products of the Astrakhan commodity producers will be represented, is another important joint project.

It was noted that intensive trade ties between Astrakhan and Azerbaijan began 450 years ago. Today, a small assortment of goods is supplied to the Azerbaijani market from Astrakhan: shipbuilding products, portland cement, fish and flour products. Products from ferrous metals, fish products, and transport are imported from Azerbaijan.

"I believe that the foreign trade turnover of the Astrakhan region with Azerbaijan has much greater potential," said Governor Alexander Zhilkin.

The foreign trade turnover amounted to 16 million US dollars. It has grown fourfold compared to 2016.

It should be noted that Ali Hasanov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Social and Political Affairs, also took part in the ceremony.

News.Az

News.Az