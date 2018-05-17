Group head: "Missing mountaineers were caught by a powerful avalanche"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The details of operations carried out in the direction of finding bodies of missing mountaineers during the march in the direction of Tufandag in Khinalig village of Guba were revealed, APA’s north bureau reports.

"The bodies of all three missing were found in a tent," commander of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, head of the group involved in search operations Togrul Mehdiyev told APA's local bureau that several days ago some clues were found and after that, all forces were directed to that direction. According to him, specifically trained dogs also were involved in the search operations.

Mehdiyev noted that the height of the snow cover in recent days has decreased from 13-14 to 4-6 meters. The bodies of the missing mountaineers were found at an altitude of 2,800 to 2,900 meters, at a depth of approximately 4 meters. They fell under a powerful avalanche and lost the ability to move.

“They were found in a tent. First Babur was found, then Farida and Namin,” Mehdiyev said.

As a result of the search operations that have been on since 27 December 2017, a camp set up by the mountaineers and three missing Azerbaijani mountaineers have been found at a depth of about 4 meters around 18:00.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

