Yandex metrika counter

Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leaves for Afghanistan

  • Politics
  • Share
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leaves for Afghanistan

A group of Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.  

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      