Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leaves for Afghanistan
- 23 Jul 2020 12:14
- 21 Aug 2025 18:36
- 150533
- Politics
A group of Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.