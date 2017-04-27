Yandex metrika counter

Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers return from Afghanistan

A group of 54 Azerbaijani soldiers serving within NATO's "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan has returned to Baku on a rotating basis, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on April 27.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.
 
Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

