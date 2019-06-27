Yandex metrika counter

Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army returned from Afghanistan to Baku, according to the rotation plan, the country's Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The group of Azerbaijani servicemen had been serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

