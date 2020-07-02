Yandex metrika counter

Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan

According to the rotation plan, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army returned from Afghanistan to Baku.

The group has been serving in Afghanistan within the NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission.

Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of the Azerbaijan Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

News.Az


