Group of Azerbaijani servicemen awarded for liberation of Jabrayil, Gubadli from occupation

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed orders awarding the medals “For the liberation of Jabrayil” and “For the liberation of Gubadli” to a group of military servicemen.

Under the orders, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was honored with the medals for showing courage and heroism during the military operations to liberate the country’s Jabrayil and Gubadli districts from occupation.

News.Az