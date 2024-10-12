Yandex metrika counter

Group of Azerbaijani soldiers trained in mountainous area in Türkiye

Azerbaijani military personnel underwent training in Türkiye, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has released information in this regard, News.Az reports.

Noted that a group of Azerbaijani soldiers were trained in a mountainous area.
