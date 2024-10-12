News.az
Group of Azerbaijani soldiers trained in mountainous area in Türkiye
12 Oct 2024 21:42
13 Oct 2024 07:10
1009108
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani military personnel underwent training in Türkiye, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has released information in this regard,
News.Az
reports.
Noted that a group of Azerbaijani soldiers were trained in a mountainous area.
News.Az
soldiers
Turkiye
Azerbaijan
