British MPs make statement on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Twelve members of the UK Parliament have issued a joint statement to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, the Azerbaijani Embassy in London told News.Az.

In the statement, the parliamentarians extended their condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the massacre, especially those who lost their loved ones as a result of the tragedy, expressing solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

The British lawmakers described the Khojaly massacre as one of the most tragic pages in the recent history of Azerbaijan. They also referred to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) of 22 April 2020, which considers the events in Khojaly to be a war crime and a crime against humanity.

The parliamentarians also underscored the need to abide by international humanitarian law in a bid to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

Welcoming the end of the conflict, the British MPs expressed hope that the talks in presence of all interested parties will lead to the full normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The joint statement is the first joint initiative put forward by British parliamentarians on the Khojaly tragedy. Members of the House of Commons Bob Blackman, Bob Seeley, Matthew Offord, Dan Poulter, as well as members of the House of Lords Lord Risby, Lord Sheikh, Baron Kilclooney, Lord Hussain, Lord Evans, Zahida Manzoor, and Howard Flight joined the initiative. Back in 2017, a legislative initiative on the Khojaly tragedy in the Scottish regional parliament was supported by a majority of members of the regional parliament.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

News.Az