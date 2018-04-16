Group of foreign journalists and experts visit Azerbaijan's Tartar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of analysts and foreign journalists arrived in Azerbaijan to observe the presidential elections and visited the Tartar district on 13 April with the aim of knowing and monitoring the situation in the villages located along the line of conflict and inspecting the conditions of internally displaced persons. The head of the Tartar district executive authority, Müstaqim Mammadov, informed the guests about the opportunities, history and future of the region. Terter is a district on the 48-kilometer contact line from Armenia. The regular violation of the ceasefire by Armenian armed forces resulted in the severe damage of the administrative and residential buildings, the local livestock and farmlands of the city and local population faces difficulties in their everyday life. At the same time, the provocation of the enemy causes injuries and death for local civilians. The summer clashes in the territories occupied by the Armenians caused damage to the environment. As a result, cereal crops and other agricultural products were severely damaged. The water from the artificial basins of Sarsang and Madagiz, which the Armenians occupy, creates difficulties in irrigating the sown areas. In the winter season, the opening of the reservoirs by the occupation forces causes flooding of the sown areas and settlements. In addition, explosive substances are discharged along the rivers. Müstakim noted with regret that Armenia's actions continually cause damage and problems to the local community. The mission also involved Domenico Letizia, president of the Research Institute of International Economics and Politics (Irepi).

News.Az

News.Az