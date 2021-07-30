Group of foreign media representatives visit liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of foreign journalists have visited Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

The group includes media representatives from Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Jordan and Japan.

The visit’s main goal is to acquaint foreign media representatives with the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated areas, as well as Azerbaijani national cultural heritage.

The journalists will travel through the Victory Road, constructed in a short period of time. They will familiarize themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism, visiting the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Shusha, Aghdam districts, as well as Azerbaijan’s city of Ganja, suffered from Armenian atrocities.

