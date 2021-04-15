Group of journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam
15 Apr 2021 16:00
A group of journalists on Thursday arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.
The journalists will witness the destruction caused by Armenia in the district during the occupation.
Moreover, the journalists will be informed about the sites of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, destroyed by the Armenians in the district.
They will observe the demining process in Aghdam.