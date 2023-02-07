Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leaves for Türkiye
Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a group of military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army left for Türkiye, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
A team consisting of twenty people will operate in fraternal Türkiye to assist people injured as a result of the earthquake.