Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leaves for Türkiye

Group of military medical personnel of Azerbaijani army leaves for Türkiye

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a group of military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army left for Türkiye, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

A team consisting of twenty people will operate in fraternal Türkiye to assist people injured as a result of the earthquake.


