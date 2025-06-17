Groups of citizens of Russia, Tajikistan and Vietnam evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

The personnel of the Astara State Border Checkpoint are working in active duty mode, News.Az reports.

Last night groups consisting of citizens from Russia, Tajikistan, and Vietnam were evacuated.

Foreign citizens expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for sincere behavior and prompt service.

