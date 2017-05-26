Growth Trend Partners talks main factors of IT risk management in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The level of IT risk management in Azerbaijani banks and companies is not at high enough, Director of Information Security Service at Growth Trend Partners Ilgar Aliyev told a conference in Baku dedicated to cyber security in banking and financial markets.

The main reason for this is non-compliance with the five main factors of IT risk management, he said May 26.

Aliyev said successful IT risk management requires connection between IT risk management and business drivers, integration and connection with electronic risk management, balance between costs and profit in risk management, senior management’s responsibility, and application of IT risk management in everyday activities of a company, according to Trend.

He also noted that for a successful risk management it is necessary to change everyone’s personal attitude towards IT risk management.

“More than 70 percent of successful attacks on information systems are phishing attacks, which directly depends on the attitude towards safety,” Aliyev said.

News.Az

News.Az