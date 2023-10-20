Yandex metrika counter

Guadeloupe fights against French colonialism - representative

Guadeloupe currently fights against French colonialism, General Secretary of the People`s Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe Jean-Jacob Bicep told journalists in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the international conference themed "Neo-colonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku.

"This country considers itself the cradle of human rights, while human rights are flagrantly violated in France," Jean-Jacob Bicep added.


