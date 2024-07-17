Guadeloupe party head calls for joint action to combat French colonialism

+ ↺ − 16 px

At an international congress in Baku on Wednesday, Jean-Jacob Bicep, the secretary general of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, called for a joint action to combat French colonialism.

"Azerbaijan's international stance is rooted in principles of fairness. We are determined to rally international support to confront French neo-colonialism and free oppressed peoples," emphasized Bicep.He described the congress as a significant platform for uniting against French exploitation, aiming to compel Paris to relinquish control over nations and peoples under its influence."The world must unite to compel Paris to cease its exploitation of nations and peoples it oppresses," Bicep declared, calling the congress a powerful message to both France and the global community.The first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories has today kicked off in the capital city of Baku.Organized by the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe with the support of the Baku Initiative Group, the Congress brings together leaders from more than 15 political parties and independence movements from Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, the Caribbean, and the Antilles islands, all of which are experiencing French colonialism.The idea of holding the congress originated from the political parties and movements fighting for the independence of the French overseas territories.Three organizations from the Dutch colonies of Bonaire and Sint Maarten are attending the Congress as guests of honor.The two-day Congress will offer participating parties an opportunity to explore ways to coordinate efforts in overcoming French colonialism by creating a unified platform for closer association in the struggle for independence. Representatives from the colonies will discuss the most effective experiences and strategies in the fight for self-determination.

News.Az