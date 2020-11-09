GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretariat of GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (ODED GUAM) made a statement on the liberation of Azerbaijani Shusha city from Armenian occupation.

"Secretariat of ODED GUAM congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan with the liberation on November 8, 2020, of the town of Shusha after 28 years and 6 months of occupation! Wish full and speedy restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders!" the statement said.

Secretariat also congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Flag Day.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov. 8.

News.Az

