GUAM ex-head: Real patriots opposed January 20 events in Baku

Real patriots opposed the events that took place on the night of January 20, 1990 in Baku, Valeri Chechelashvili, a Georgian political analyst and former secretary general of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, told Trend.

“The January 20 events were the corrosion of a collapsing empire and they were opposed by real patriots, who gave their lives for the future of their country, for the state, for their homeland.”

He noted that such processes took place both in the Baltic countries and in Georgia.

He added that Azerbaijan and Georgia had to go through a very difficult period, since the establishment of statehood after the restoration of independence was fraught with great problems.

“But I think Azerbaijan is very lucky that on such a difficult historical path of development, Heydar Aliyev, an outstanding person in all respects, stood at the helm of the state,” Chechelashvili said. “I believe that political analysts have yet to evaluate his role in the establishment of Azerbaijan’s statehood, because he, in extremely difficult conditions, was able to build such foreign relations and lay foundation for such big projects that ensure the well-being of not only Azerbaijan, but the entire region.”

Chechelashvili also noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which relies on the traditional friendship between the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples.

“Georgia is lucky to have such a neighbor and a partner as Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan is lucky to have such a neighbor and a partner as Georgia,” he said.

January 20 is a day that went down in history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan. Valiant sons and daughters of Azerbaijan put the country's freedom, honor and dignity above everything else, sacrificed their lives and became martyrs.

The January 20 tragedy brought huge losses and death of innocent people. But it also demonstrated the spirit and pride of Azerbaijani nation, which couldn’t stand the betrayal of the criminal empire led by Mikhail Gorbachev.

Azerbaijanis gained the independence they were dreaming of, and the country achieved sovereignty.



Despite that many years have passed since those bloody days, Azerbaijanis remember the dreadful night that took many innocent lives and marks the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy every year.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.

